Analysts Set Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) PT at $96.00

Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KROS shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Up 6.9 %

KROS stock opened at $41.97 on Wednesday. Keros Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $29.33 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics will post -5.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Regnante sold 20,000 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total transaction of $955,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 28.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 95,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 11,187 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 342.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 14,742 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 593,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

