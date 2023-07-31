Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Badger Meter (BMI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Badger Meter (NYSE: BMI):

7/27/2023 – Badger Meter was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/21/2023 – Badger Meter had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $145.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/21/2023 – Badger Meter had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $152.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2023 – Badger Meter had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $126.00 to $130.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/19/2023 – Badger Meter was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/3/2023 – Badger Meter was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/28/2023 – Badger Meter is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock.

Badger Meter Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BMI traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $162.59. 48,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,480. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.16 and a 52 week high of $167.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.82 and a beta of 0.88.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $175.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Badger Meter by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $497,681,000 after acquiring an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,485,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $322,037,000 after acquiring an additional 52,069 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,097,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $193,750,000 after acquiring an additional 26,896 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Badger Meter by 4.3% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,045,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $126,737,000 after buying an additional 42,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Badger Meter by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,092,000 after buying an additional 9,207 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

