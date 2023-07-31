Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AMLX. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMLX opened at $22.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.37. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $41.93. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of -1.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $71.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.35 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick D. Yeramian sold 11,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $347,343.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,345.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, insider Patrick D. Yeramian sold 11,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $347,343.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,417 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,345.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Frates sold 32,500 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $875,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,499,911.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 789,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,167,000 after acquiring an additional 134,576 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,695,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 836,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,924,000 after acquiring an additional 235,683 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 355.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,127,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,628,000 after buying an additional 1,660,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $536,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.