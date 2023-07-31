AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Director Buys $28,943.04 in Stock

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) Director Robert Robotti acquired 1,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.52 per share, for a total transaction of $28,943.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 286,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,733,062.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:AXR traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.01. 29,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,341. The stock has a market cap of $94.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.01. AMREP Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.74.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of AMREP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.
AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2022, it owned approximately 17,000 acres in Sandoval County, New Mexico.
