AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Director Buys $28,943.04 in Stock

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) Director Robert Robotti acquired 1,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.52 per share, for a total transaction of $28,943.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 286,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,733,062.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AXR traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.01. 29,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,341. The stock has a market cap of $94.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.01. AMREP Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.74.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of AMREP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of AMREP by 11.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMREP by 17.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 25,857 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in AMREP in the 1st quarter worth about $1,655,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMREP by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of AMREP during the 2nd quarter valued at $527,000. 29.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2022, it owned approximately 17,000 acres in Sandoval County, New Mexico.

