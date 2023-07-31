Amphenol (NYSE:APH) PT Raised to $100.00 at Bank of America

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on APH. StockNews.com cut shares of Amphenol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amphenol from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.00.

Amphenol Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $87.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.32. The company has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $65.21 and a 12-month high of $90.28.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphenol

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 4.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 257,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,896,000 after buying an additional 10,513 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 279,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,841,000 after acquiring an additional 11,080 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV bought a new position in Amphenol during the second quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

