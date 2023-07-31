AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Stock Price Down 3.4%

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $51.01 and last traded at $51.01. 6,432 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 84,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMERISAFE in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised AMERISAFE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.04 and a 200 day moving average of $53.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is currently 40.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 152,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 37,337 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in AMERISAFE in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 633,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 171,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the period. 96.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

