American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stock Holdings Raised by Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up approximately 2.7% of Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $11,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in American Tower by 629.4% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Up 0.5 %

American Tower stock traded up $1.02 on Monday, hitting $189.99. 969,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,128,995. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $88.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.39. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 303.38%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.50.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

