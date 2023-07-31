American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) is American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,973 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for 6.3% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $26,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in American Tower by 629.4% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on American Tower from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.50.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $189.99. 969,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,128,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.54 billion, a PE ratio of 91.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.58. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 303.38%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.