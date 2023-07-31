American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Short Interest Update

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 567,100 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the June 30th total of 677,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

American Superconductor Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ AMSC traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $10.20. 982,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,888. American Superconductor has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $11.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.45.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Superconductor will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at American Superconductor

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Superconductor

In other news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 36,902 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $219,566.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,077,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 50,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $308,311.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 407,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,136.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 36,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $219,566.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,077,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 59,028 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 228.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 57,880 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in American Superconductor by 35.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 83,984 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Superconductor by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after acquiring an additional 18,425 shares during the period. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AMSC. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

Featured Articles

