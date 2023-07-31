American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW) Short Interest Down 21.4% in July

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the June 30th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

American Rebel Trading Down 50.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AREBW traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.01. 2,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,942. American Rebel has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03.

About American Rebel

American Rebel Holdings, Inc provides safes and personal security products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women. It also provides supplemental accessories, including space savings items for its safes, such as hangers, lights kits, moisture guard, and rifle rod kits.

