American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW) Short Interest Down 21.4% in July

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the June 30th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
American Rebel Trading Down 50.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AREBW traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.01. 2,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,942. American Rebel has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03.
About American Rebel
