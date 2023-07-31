American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,590,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the June 30th total of 5,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.51. The stock had a trading volume of 542,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,519,741. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.15. American International Group has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.80%.

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 426,395,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,928,918,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $26,139.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,405.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 426,395,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,928,918,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,732,218 shares of company stock worth $1,394,947,575 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in American International Group in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in American International Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in American International Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,331,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in American International Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in American International Group by 43.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AIG. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

