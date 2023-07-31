American Assets Investment Management LLC Has $179,000 Holdings in WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE)

American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,939 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WeWork were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in WeWork in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in WeWork by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,315,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after acquiring an additional 208,323 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WeWork by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 26,925 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in WeWork by 6,415.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 975,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 960,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. bought a new stake in WeWork in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on WeWork from $2.00 to $0.20 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho lowered WeWork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

WeWork Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WE traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.22. 10,816,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,098,646. WeWork Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $5.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.74. The firm has a market cap of $474.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.88.

WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $849.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. WeWork’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

WeWork Company Profile

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

