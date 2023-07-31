American Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 50,000 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 1.0% of American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. HSBC began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.01. 21,922,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,177,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.61 and its 200-day moving average is $40.03.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

