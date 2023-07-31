American Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRGO. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Perrigo by 5.6% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 10,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Perrigo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 49,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Perrigo by 18.4% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 550,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,750,000 after purchasing an additional 85,747 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo in the first quarter valued at $2,594,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Perrigo by 15.1% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Stock Performance

Shares of Perrigo stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $36.51. 331,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,982. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $43.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -38.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -113.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Perrigo news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 10,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.06 per share, with a total value of $330,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,559.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Murray S. Kessler sold 197,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $7,065,844.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,381. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 10,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.06 per share, for a total transaction of $330,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,559.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

