American Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 2.1% during the first quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 13.6% during the first quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 135,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,150,000 after buying an additional 16,247 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.4% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 528.0% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 40,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 33,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 24.6% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 2,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Price Performance

CCI traded down $0.62 on Monday, hitting $108.32. 1,794,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428,774. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.64. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.22 and a 12 month high of $184.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.06.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

