American Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 9,741 Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,741 shares during the quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DBRG. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 14.3% during the first quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,880,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,552,000 after buying an additional 235,649 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 963,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,555,000 after acquiring an additional 161,510 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 1,419.4% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 163,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 152,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on DBRG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $17.50 in a report on Sunday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DigitalBridge Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

Shares of DigitalBridge Group stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,266. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $23.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.04.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $250.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.44 million. DigitalBridge Group had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Profile

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $69 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

