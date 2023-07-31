American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Sells 262,613 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lowered its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 262,613 shares during the quarter. American Homes 4 Rent comprises 2.6% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned 0.10% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $10,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,505,000 after buying an additional 3,533,157 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth about $619,235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,041,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,498,000 after buying an additional 66,245 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 20.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,861,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,830,000 after buying an additional 2,154,704 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,804,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,998,000 after buying an additional 21,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, insider Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 8,789 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $306,560.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,219.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $881,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,349.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 8,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $306,560.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,219.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,789 shares of company stock worth $3,217,810. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

NYSE AMH traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.48. 1,934,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,268,475. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.50. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $28.78 and a 12-month high of $38.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AMH. Mizuho raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading single-family property owner, leasing operator and build-to-rent developer. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

Featured Articles

