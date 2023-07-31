American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 18,300 Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 18,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,026,000 after purchasing an additional 261,765 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,944,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,633,000 after acquiring an additional 172,801 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,698,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,147,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,746,000 after acquiring an additional 127,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,103,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,542,000 after acquiring an additional 54,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $220,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,850.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 4,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $251,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $220,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,850.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,934 shares of company stock worth $7,625,110. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

NYSE:IRM traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.00. 438,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,412. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.92. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $62.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 124.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IRM shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

