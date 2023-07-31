American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 3,230,338 Shares of WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Free Report) by 60.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,546,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,230,338 shares during the period. WeWork accounts for approximately 1.6% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned about 1.17% of WeWork worth $6,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WE. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in WeWork in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of WeWork in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of WeWork by 114.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. acquired a new stake in WeWork during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in WeWork in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

WeWork Stock Performance

Shares of WE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.22. 10,441,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,094,261. WeWork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average is $0.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WeWork ( NYSE:WE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $849.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.42 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho downgraded WeWork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of WeWork from $2.00 to $0.20 in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

WeWork Company Profile

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

