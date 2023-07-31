American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Has $20.94 Million Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Alexandria Real Estate Equities comprises approximately 4.9% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $20,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,277,135,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 188.7% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,938,000 after purchasing an additional 876,725 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 318.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,057,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,055,000 after purchasing an additional 804,563 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3,924.1% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 538,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,403,000 after buying an additional 524,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,536,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,442,000 after buying an additional 446,033 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.3 %

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 351,354 shares in the company, valued at $42,935,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ARE traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $126.11. 455,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,071. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.81 and a 52 week high of $172.65. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.22 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.18%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

