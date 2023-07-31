American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. SBA Communications comprises 3.6% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $15,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Vanderbilt University acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 20,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 313,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,928,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. 92.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $334.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.20.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $219.54. 446,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,501. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $214.51 and a 12-month high of $356.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 64.54 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $675.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

