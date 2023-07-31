Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.45-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $370-$400 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $437.05 million. Ameresco also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.80-$1.90 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Ameresco from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Ameresco from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.31.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco Stock Up 1.4 %

AMRC stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.21. 378,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,063. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.59 and its 200-day moving average is $49.45. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $39.62 and a 12 month high of $76.54. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $271.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.61 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s revenue was down 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $213,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ameresco

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in Ameresco by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 56,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Ameresco by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 5.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Ameresco by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameresco

(Get Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.