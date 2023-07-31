AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Trading Up 6.3%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) was up 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.93 and last traded at $4.93. Approximately 14,924,495 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 29,750,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

AMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $2.15.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.58.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $954.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 1,263,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $1,907,764.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,406,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,664,151.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,391,009 shares of company stock valued at $60,248,246. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 417.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,412,826,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

