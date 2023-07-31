Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $102.00

Amati AIM VCT plc (LON:AMAT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 102 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 102 ($1.31), with a volume of 11935 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102.50 ($1.31).

Amati AIM VCT Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 106.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 113.96. The stock has a market cap of £153.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.82 and a beta of 0.62.

Amati AIM VCT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amati AIM VCT plc (LSE:AMAT) is a venture capital trust specializing in growth capital investment. It investments in AIM quoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in technology, industrials, financials, consumer services, financials, healthcare, consumer goods and services, oil and gas, basic materials, telecommunications, and utilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amati AIM VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amati AIM VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.