Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) Short Interest Update

Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altitude Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Altitude Acquisition by 117.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 809,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,063,000 after acquiring an additional 437,900 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in Altitude Acquisition by 68.0% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,064,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,590,000 after acquiring an additional 430,850 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Altitude Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $2,056,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Altitude Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,499,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Altitude Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Altitude Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.02 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,208. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06. Altitude Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29.

About Altitude Acquisition

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Altitude Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

