Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Short Interest Update

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the June 30th total of 9,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Alterity Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ ATHE remained flat at $2.93 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,927. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.06. Alterity Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $6.70.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of Alterity Therapeutics from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alterity Therapeutics
About Alterity Therapeutics
Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company's lead drug candidate is ATH434 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alterity Therapeutics
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 3 AI Chip Stocks That Still Have a Long Runway
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- Cloud Computing Giant ServiceNow In Buy Zone After AI News
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Glucose Monitor Maker DexCom In Buy Zone After Gapping Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Alterity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alterity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.