Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Short Interest Update

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the June 30th total of 9,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Alterity Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATHE remained flat at $2.93 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,927. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.06. Alterity Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $6.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of Alterity Therapeutics from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alterity Therapeutics

About Alterity Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alterity Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alterity Therapeutics Limited ( NASDAQ:ATHE Free Report ) by 633.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,633 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 2.41% of Alterity Therapeutics worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company's lead drug candidate is ATH434 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

