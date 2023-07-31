AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFFGet Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. TD Securities decreased their target price on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday.

AltaGas Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ATGFF traded up $0.78 on Monday, reaching $19.58. 97,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,214. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.64. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of $15.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.43.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

