AlphaMark Advisors LLC Purchases 25 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REGN traded down $7.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $739.02. 215,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,341. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $738.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $759.20. The company has a market capitalization of $81.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $569.65 and a 12 month high of $837.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,127,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,127,008. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.88, for a total transaction of $71,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,439,349.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 700 shares of company stock valued at $506,753 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. VNET Group restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $953.00 to $720.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $816.00 to $789.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $868.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

