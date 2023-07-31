AlphaMark Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 5.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 496.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $422,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOH has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $348.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.92.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 0.9 %

Molina Healthcare stock traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $304.12. The stock had a trading volume of 143,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,298. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $256.19 and a one year high of $374.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.92.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.60. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $8.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

