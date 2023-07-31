AlphaMark Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 50,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 103,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 13,873 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 364,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,697,000 after purchasing an additional 34,868 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $61.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,980. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.72. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.9993 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

