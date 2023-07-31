AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $401,000 Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 39.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $701,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $187.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,019,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,313,316. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $160.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.18. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $209.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.96.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

