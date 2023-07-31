AlphaMark Advisors LLC Grows Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,999 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,477,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,625,000 after acquiring an additional 7,062,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,243,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,707,000 after buying an additional 3,172,058 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,585,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,359 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,577,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,438,000 after purchasing an additional 295,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,453,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,384,000 after acquiring an additional 133,890 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of FITB traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $28.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,539,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,622,646. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $38.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.63 and a 200-day moving average of $29.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

