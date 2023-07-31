AlphaMark Advisors LLC Buys 4,215 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 52.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JAAA. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 572,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 75,953 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JAAA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.25. The company had a trading volume of 154,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,798. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.66. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $50.26.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.2527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.