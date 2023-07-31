AlphaMark Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 186.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $75.52. 1,654,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,275,558. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

