AlphaMark Advisors LLC Acquires 875 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

USB stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.38. 5,024,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,799,442. The company has a market cap of $60.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.73 and its 200-day moving average is $37.77.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Richard P. Mckenney purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard P. Mckenney purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

