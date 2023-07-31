AlphaMark Advisors LLC Acquires 2,310 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,575,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,096,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,632,000 after purchasing an additional 476,347 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 749,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,880,000 after purchasing an additional 434,508 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 224.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,456,000 after purchasing an additional 206,505 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,111,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,994,000 after buying an additional 205,470 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE EMN traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.28. 480,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,495. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $69.91 and a 52-week high of $102.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.04. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.87.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.