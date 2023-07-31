AlphaMark Advisors LLC Acquires 2,008 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum makes up about 0.9% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,174 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,443 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 17,187.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,899,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $283,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,966,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $582,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE MPC traded up $0.78 on Monday, hitting $132.61. 2,066,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,762,692. The company has a market cap of $56.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $88.33 and a 12 month high of $138.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.57 and a 200-day moving average of $121.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $135.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.31.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

