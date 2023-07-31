Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target Cut to C$26.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.37% from the company’s previous close.

AP.UN has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$32.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$32.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. CIBC lowered their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$31.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$26.57.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Stock Up 1.6 %

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock traded up C$0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$21.60. 166,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,064. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.58. The company has a market cap of C$2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 49.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.34, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a fifty-two week low of C$20.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.52.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

