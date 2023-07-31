AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at AllianceBernstein

In other news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 12,500 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $422,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,776.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 224.0% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AB opened at $32.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29. AllianceBernstein has a 52-week low of $31.18 and a 52-week high of $45.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.42 and its 200-day moving average is $35.52.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.41 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 116.30%.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Featured Stories

