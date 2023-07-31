Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Performance

AKTX opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.26. Akari Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Akari Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Akari Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Akari Therapeutics by 411.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 228,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC lifted its stake in Akari Therapeutics by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 7,941,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 4,273,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.