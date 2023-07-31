AirTrip Corp. (OTCMKTS:EOVBF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AirTrip Corp. (OTCMKTS:EOVBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the June 30th total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
AirTrip Stock Performance
Shares of AirTrip stock remained flat at C$13.00 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.00. AirTrip has a 1-year low of C$13.00 and a 1-year high of C$13.00.
About AirTrip
