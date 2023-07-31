AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after National Bankshares lowered their price target on the stock from C$12.00 to C$11.00. The company traded as low as C$4.50 and last traded at C$4.72, with a volume of 406191 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.05.

BOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded AirBoss of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.13.

AirBoss of America Trading Down 5.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.73. The firm has a market cap of C$129.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.44.

AirBoss of America Announces Dividend

AirBoss of America ( TSE:BOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$158.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$157.75 million. AirBoss of America had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 18.22%. On average, research analysts expect that AirBoss of America Corp. will post 0.5418455 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.41%.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products. The AirBoss Defense Group segment develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare protective equipment, personal respiratory protective products, rapid deployment negative pressure isolation shelters, and cold weather combat footwear, as well as chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear and explosive protective equipment for military, law enforcement, healthcare and industrial providers, and first responders.

