Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stake Raised by Harrell Investment Partners LLC

Harrell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for 1.5% of Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 102.7% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.80.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE APD traded up $1.90 on Monday, hitting $305.33. 1,140,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,811. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $288.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $224.75 and a twelve month high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.57%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

