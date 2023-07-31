AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $15.25-$15.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.70 billion-$14.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.46 billion. AGCO also updated its FY23 guidance to $15.25 EPS.

AGCO Price Performance

NYSE AGCO traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $132.50. 928,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,134. AGCO has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $145.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.94. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.57. AGCO had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AGCO will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AGCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AGCO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $154.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGCO

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AGCO by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in AGCO by 10.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in AGCO by 3.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

(Get Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.