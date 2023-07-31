AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Rating Reiterated by Jonestrading

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Jonestrading in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jonestrading’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.40% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AG Mortgage Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Up 1.4 %
NYSE MITT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.70. 46,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,836. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.95.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile
AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities.
