AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st.

Shares of MITT stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $6.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,714. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.88. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.70%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.10%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MITT. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AG Mortgage Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 980,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 19,024 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after buying an additional 72,462 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at about $774,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 19.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $739,000. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities.

