Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 98,305 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Advisors Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 42.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 98,305 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.0% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $38,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 413 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $332.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,162,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,960,886. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $333.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $347.25.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.38.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

