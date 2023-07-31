Advisors Capital Management LLC Purchases 80,398 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,152 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,398 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $32,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 111,901 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 13,256 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 436,368 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,681,000 after purchasing an additional 11,060 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 21,086 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.62. 13,958,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,264,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $161.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $126.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.56.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.61.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

