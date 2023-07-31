Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $46.31 Million Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 773,134 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 31,007 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up approximately 1.2% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $46,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 341.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of TD stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.11. The company had a trading volume of 996,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.46. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $55.43 and a one year high of $70.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.709 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 48.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TD. Credit Suisse Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.83.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

