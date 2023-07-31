Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $29.45 Million Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 567,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,087 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $29,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 1.3% in the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 46,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group grew its position in shares of Unilever by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. DMG Group LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.1% during the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Down 0.8 %

Unilever stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.73. 1,131,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,669. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $55.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.57 and a 200 day moving average of $51.79.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.4702 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

